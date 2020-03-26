UP: Prison Inmates Set Record, Make Over 1.2 Lakh Masks In 10 Days To Fight COVID-19

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the prison inmates in Uttar Pradesh have reportedly made over 1.2 lakh masks in just 10 days to combat the deadly virus. The inmates from District Jail in Barabanki and Adarsh Karagar in Lucknow have also set a record of making such a huge number of masks.

Speaking to the media ADG Prisons Anand Kumar said, "UP Prisons has set a record of sorts by stitching more than 1,24, 500 masks in 63 out of the 71 jails in the state over the last 10 days."

According to reports, for the safety of prisoners, prison premises are being sanitised using disinfectants at regular intervals. The thermal screening of inmates is also being done. Isolation centres and quarantine cells have also been set up for the safety of prisoners and jail staff.

READ | Coronavirus: 4 Bengal Prison Inmates Hurt In Clash With Guards Over Denial To Meet Families

READ | Tihar Jail To Release 3000 Inmates To Avoid Overcrowding As Coronavirus Cases Cross 400

Inmates in jail make masks

The pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy and has also tested the medical facilities of all nations, resulting in a shortage of protective medical equipment. Even inmates of Chandigarh’s Burail Jail have started making masks to meet the surge in demand and are making nearly 700-800 masks every day.

Under the 'Making of Mask' project, two teams, with 15 inmates each, have been constituted, said Neena Chaudhary, Senior Medical Officer, Burail Model jail. She said, “Each day 700-800 masks are being made for general preventive measures and they are fully sterilized.”

Chaudhary said the masks are priced at Rs 10 each and will initially be supplied to the government offices where there is public dealing. Soon, these masks will also be made available for the general public at an outlet, she said. The jail administration will soon step up the production to around 1500 masks daily, Chaudhary added.

READ | COVID-19: Inmates Of Jabalpur Central Jail Manufacture Face Masks To Cater To High Demand

Also, inmates of Central Jail in Jabalpur are manufacturing face masks to cater to its high demand in the market. The face-masks manufactured in Jail will be supplied to the market in bulk. The inmates have also been given sewing machines and the materials required for making the masks. Furthermore, all precautionary measures are being taken for the protection from any sort of infection while manufacturing masks.

READ | Coronavirus: Inmates Of Chandigarh's Burial Jail Make Masks To Cope With Surge In Demand