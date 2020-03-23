Tihar Jail To Release 3000 Inmates To Avoid Overcrowding As Coronavirus Cases Cross 400

Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Tihar Jail administration on Monday announced that it will be releasing 3000 inmates in the coming 3-4 days. Authorities stated that of the 3000 inmates, 1500 are undertrials to be released on bail, while 1500 convicts will be released on parole. Currently, 468 cases of Coronavirus have been reported, with nine deaths.

Tihar to release 3000 prisoners

Tihar Jail will release around 3000 inmates in the next 3-4 days. Of these, 1500 convicts will be released on parole and other 1500 undertrial prisoners to be released on interim bail: Tihar Jail administration #Delhi pic.twitter.com/S8PvngAIpo — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

SC directs states and UTs to consider release of prisoners

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed all states and Union Territories to set up high-level committees to determine the class of prisoners who could be released on parole for four to six weeks to avoid overcrowding in jails so as to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The apex court said the prisoners convicted of or charged with offences having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole to decongest jails. A Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that the High-level committee will work in consultation with State Legal Service Authority for release of prisoners, in an attempt to avoid overcrowding in jails due to the pandemic COVID-19.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 468 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 89. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 20 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

