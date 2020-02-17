The Debate
Priyanka Vadra Slams Modi Govt As SC Backs Permanent Commission To Women Officers In Army

General News

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment on permanent commission to women in the Indian Army.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Gandhi

After the Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on setting up a permanent commission for women in the armed forces, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the permanent commission to all women officers and also took the opportunity to hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of being anti-women.

Calling the Top Court's order 'historic,' the Congress leader also took to her official Twitter handle and stated that the judgment has given 'new wings' to the flight of Indian women.

Priyanka's tweet roughly translates as " The landmark judgment of the Supreme Court has given new wings to the flight of women of the country. Women are capable - in the army, in valor, and water, land, sky. This is the befitting reply to the Modi government, which is opposed to and prejudiced against women's power."

READ | Permanent commission for women will put Army on 'different scale': Lady officers on SC nod

SC's verdict on for women in forces 

The SC upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgment to direct that Permanent Commission must be given to all women officers in the Army irrespective of their years of service. The apex court stated that this was necessary to tackle the 'gender discrimination' that took place in the armed forces.  Addressing this, the SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud observed that Centre's argument note for opposing permanent commission and command appointment to women citing physiological features perpetuates "gender stereotypes".  

"It is an insult to women as well as the army when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the army," read the SC's order.  

READ | Rajnath Singh hails SC’s judgment on permanent commission for women in armed forces

READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lauds SC verdict challenging gender stereotype in Indian Army

(With inputs from ANI) 

Published:
COMMENT
