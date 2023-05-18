Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Spotted On Temple Wall In Punjab's Bathinda

In the second instance of provocation within a month, pro-Khalistan graffiti has been spotted on the walls of a Hindu temple in the Bathinda city of Punjab. According to sources, pro-Khalistan and anti-government slogans have been found to be written on the walls of the temple in Maisar Khana village.

Police officials have been deployed in the area and security has been beefed up in the area. An investigation has also been launched to identify the accused.

Notably, a similar incident came to light on April 10 when pro-Khalistan graffiti was spotted near Damdama Sahib in Punjab. According to sources, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed the responsibility for writing the pro-Khalistan slogans. The graffiti was spotted on the walls of a college in Talwandi Sabo.

Soon after the incident was reported, Punjab Police beefed up the security at Talwandi Sabo. It came just two days before the beginning of the Baisakhi festival.