In the latest development in the cases linked to Param Bir Singh, Republic on Thursday accessed the list of immovable properties declared by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner in his service records. As per the list of the five properties named, Param Bir Singh is the sole owner of three of them. The five properties include - one agricultural land (worth Rs 22 lacs) and one land plot (worth Rs 14 lakh) in Faridabad district of Haryana, one flat in Mumbai's Juhu (worth 4.64 crore), and another in Navi Mumbai (worth Rs 2,24,73,088) and a house in Chandigarh (worth Rs 4 crore).

The list of the properties, as per sources, will be produced by the Public Prosecutor during the hearing of the extortion cases. At present, Param Bir Singh has five extortion cases levelled against him, in connection with which three non-bailable warrants have been issued. A Mumbai Court has declared the former Commissioner as a proclaimed offender and has given the former Mumbai police 30 days' time to show up, failing which he will be declared an 'absconder' and all his properties will be attached.

Extortion cases against Param Bir Singh

In April, Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM alleging an extortion racket being run by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police.

Then on July 30, another FIR was filed against the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police. The FIR, filed by alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna, also has 27 other names including Ravi Pujari and Pradeep Sharma.

Keeping in view the extortion cases, the Maharashtra government has initiated the process to suspend Param Bir Singh. The former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard.