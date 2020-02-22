'Program Still On': Sabarmati Ashram Administrator Clears Air About Trump's Visit

Clearing the doubts about uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, the Ashram administrator Atul Pandya on Saturday said that the state government has confirmed the President's visit, and the program is still on.

"Ten days back we were asked to remain prepared for the visit of the US president and according to the latest confirmation from the state government, the program of President Trump to the Ashram is still on," Pandya told ANI.

Ashram Secretary Amrut Modi said that all preparations have been made at the Sabarmati Ashram to welcome Donald Trump. The administrator also listed the traditional gifts, specially prepared to present it as a souvenir to the President.

"Ashram has done all necessary preparations from its side as they have prepared a traditional gift set of a charkha, a collection of 150 quotations of Gandhi ji remembering 150 years of his birth anniversary and some literature related to Mahatma Gandhi are part of that gift set," Amrut Modi said.

Ahmedabad decked up to welcome Donald Trump

The streets of Ahmedabad have been decorated ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit on February 24. Hoardings of the American leader have also been put up across the city to welcome the dignitaries. Security has been heightened in all necessary places in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat state government has taken up many steps to accommodate the requirements of the Presidential delegation during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram. Conference rooms are being built near the Sabarmati Ashram, where President Trump is expected to spend around an hour.

A roadshow has been organised from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram with a closed-door bilateral meeting also to be held at the Ashram to discuss bilateral ties and various deals.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania will arrive in Ahmedabad for their maiden visit on February 24. The President and the First Lady will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

On February 24, President Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.