India's Leading PROs Say Proposed Uniform EPR Framework Will Do 'more Harm Than Good'

India’s leading Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) have criticised the proposed uniform EPR framework floated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The proposed framework is aimed at curtailing the problem of packaging waste in the country, in which PROs envisaged to play a central role.

The PROs have criticised the guidelines in their response to MoEF, calling it vague and ineffective to solve the problems it highlights. They said that the document rather than helping stakeholders in the interpretation of several terminologies and definitions of the PWM 2016 rules has added to their confusion and is not fulfilling the objective of creating guideline. The definition of PRO has to be well defined since everything in the EPR ecosystem revolve around them, they added.

'Allows unfavourable competition'

They highlighted that PRO as an entity is not defined, allowing unfavourable competition in the market. Snehal Jariwala, Technical Director, NEPRA Environmental Solutions said in a statement that the document does not associate itself with ground reality while attempting to bring in transparency in the EPR ecosystem. Jariwala said that it creates a whole new system without recognising and incorporating efforts already made since notification of the PWM rules in 2016.

“This document is trying to shift it to the government and confusing the readers further by bringing manufacturers of resins into the ambient of EPR, which is not in line with successful EPR systems from across the globe,” he added.

Hanumant Saraf, Business Head – Gemcorp Recycling and Technologies, said that the proposed framework covers only packaging materials, and neglect various single-use plastics like plastic pens, folders etc. which are also thrown away in millions every month. Saraf added that the framework does not define EPR for various types of packaging plastics.

“The government should introduce mandates which give waste an economic value hence the internalization of this externality becomes lucrative for companies,” he said.

(Representative Image: pixabay)