Rajnath Singh Hails Indian Navy For Effectively Carrying Out Mission Based Deployment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission-Based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations. The defence minister attended the Naval Commanders' Conference today and said that "these deployments have helped increase Maritime Domain Awareness, provided rapid humanitarian aid and relief."

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Navy for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation. He also exuded confidence in the Navy's preparedness to meet any challenges through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft.

The @indiannavy has also been at the forefront of the indigenization process. It is important that we keep pace with the successes which have been achieved so far. The recently inaugurated NIIO (Naval Innovation Indigenisation Organization) is one such step. #AtmaNirbharBharat — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2020



Earlier on Thursday, the defence minister launched the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar.

Rajnath Singh has approved a major expansion scheme proposed by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to meet the aspirations of youth in all the border and coastal districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the proposals of the scheme in his Independence Day address on August 15.

As per the scheme, a total of one lakh cadets from 173 border and coastal districts will be inducted in the NCC. One-third of the total Cadets would be girls. NCC will be introduced in more than 1000 schools and colleges identified in border and coastal districts of the country.

As part of the expansion plan, as many as 83 NCC units will be upgraded, consisting of 53 Army units, 20 Navy and 10 Air Force, to train the cadets in the border and coastal areas.

