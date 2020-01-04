Protesting Students Disrupt Registration Process In JNU

Things took an uglier turn in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday as agitating students resorted to illegal actions to prevent other students from registering for the winter semester 2020.

JNU administration told the media on Friday, "At around 1 pm today, a group of students using masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the Communications and Information System, switched off the power supply, forcibly evicted all technical staff, and made servers dysfunctional."

"As a result, the entire registration process was hampered and made it impossible for the students to complete their registration process." Earlier, the University had announced that student registration for winter semester 2020 will be held from January 1st to 5th.

Admin lashes out at student protesters

The admin has announced that disciplinary action will be taken against these students. It also lashed out at student protestors for descending to undemocratic means while swearing upon democracy.

"The student agitators in JNU have crossed all boundaries of decency and discipline and appear determined to cause as much damage to the academic interests of their fellow students as possible."

"These agitating students always swear upon democracy, civil rights and the right to protest, but their real action reflects a tendency to damage and disrupt."

"The university will take strict disciplinary action against the agitators who have caused enormous hardship to thousands of students of the University. This has affected thousands of bonafide students and their academic future."

About the protests

Protests have been ongoing in the university after nominal fee hikes for hostels and other amenities were implemented. Earlier the university was also forced to employ alternate means of holding exams due to constant disruptions in classes and holding of exams. Students have in the past also held faculty members, hostage, for long hours as a means to protest.

