'Proud Of Our Air Warriors': Rajnath Singh Wishes IAF Heroes On Indian Air Force Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today extended greetings to air warriors and their families on the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This year Indian Air Force Day parade will pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war and form signs related to the places and families involved in the war in which Pakistan was defeated by India and led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to wish the air warriors of India, "Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation".

A release issued by the Ministry of Defence stated, "A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad)".

It further informed, "The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 08.00 am. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display".

Indian Air Force Day

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force was founded and since then, it has contributed majorly to several crucial wars and landmark missions. Initially, it was established as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire, that honoured India's aviation service with the prefix Royal during World War II. Following India's independence from the British in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was retained and served in the name of the Dominion of India. However, three years later, in 1950, with the government's transition to a Republic, the prefix Royal was omitted.

IAF since 1950 has participated in four wars with Pakistan and one with China. Some of the other crucial operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai. The IAF takes part in United Nations peacekeeping missions and not just engagement with hostile forces.

