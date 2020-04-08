Public Celebration Of Karaga Festival Prohibited Amid Covid; Karnataka DCP Issues Warning

Amid the stringent COVID-19 lockdown, the Karnataka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central on Wednesday announced that it was prohibited to arrange a public celebration, procession and any other public programs to celebrate the Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava which takes place on Wednesday.

He also urged the people in Bangalore to follow orders and stay at home. 12 new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 163, the Health Department said on Monday. This includes 4 deaths and 18 discharges.

Read: IMPORTANT: Centre Demarcates Treatment Management For Covid Suspects And Confirmed Cases

#UPDATE On 8th April 2020 it's prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava. There should be no public celebration, procession and no other public program can be done. Citizens of Bengaluru should follow orders and stay at home: DCP Central #Karnataka https://t.co/MGKmmkhwb6 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Read: Need Another Few Days To Take Final Call On Lifting Lockdown: Karnataka

HC issues directions

This comes shortly after the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple announced its decision to cancel the celebration of the Karaga festival after High Court directed religious bodies to not assemble for any religious activity. The Dharmaraya temple trust announced that it was going to follow the lockdown this year and not celebrate the Karaga festival.

Previously, the Karnataka government granted permission for the celebrations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the gathering of more than five people for the event in the temple premises was restrained. "Only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during the celebration of the festival at Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple," he said while speaking to media.

Read: COVID-19: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Cross 1000 Cases Mark; 64 Casualties Reported

The annual Karaga festival is celebrated in the Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple, in old Bengaluru. The event which is associated with the Thigala community attracts thousands of devotees every year. But due to the nationwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has banned all the festivals and events across the state which involves public gathering.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Maharashtra Cyber Cell's Warning: 113 FIRs Filed For Fake News On Coronavirus, Lockdown