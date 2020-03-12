Coronavirus: Public Gatherings Restricted In Srinagar; Schools, Coaching Centres Shut

As Coronavirus continues to be a threat in the country, public gatherings has been restricted in Srinagar and all schools, coaching centers, and other educational institutes will remain closed in the city from Thursday. This comes after an individual in the Union Territory of J&K was tested positive for the virus on March 10.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation passed a resolution in the matter on Wednesday. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu spoke to news agency and said:

"Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar and close schools and coaching centres in view of coronavirus transmission threat."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed closure of all primary schools and Anganwadis in five districts of Jammu and cinema halls across the region, said Udhampur district collector Piyush Singla. Cinema halls in the 5 districts including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur will remain closed till March 31.

The decision has been taken considering the prevailing health situation due to COVID-19 in J&K and all over India after 65 cases were reported as of Wednesday.

READ: Coronavirus: 24X7 control rooms in J-K's Doda; 250 surveillance teams constituted

READ: First three deaths from new coronavirus in Belgium

24X7 control rooms in J&K's Doda; 250 surveillance teams constituted

Furthermore, the Doda district administration in Jammu and Kashmir is running 24X7 control rooms and is providing training to the village heads to create awareness and teach people about the precautions that need to be taken.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr. Sagar D Doifode on Tuesday said that the administrative machinery is ready to deal with any situation and is following the standard operating procedure laid down by the Department of Health, Government of India and J-K administration.

"We have set up 24X7 control rooms, in which there are doctors, paramedics, and administrative staff. There are also toll-free numbers to receive information about those who have recently been on foreign travel," official said.

Additionally, around 705 people have been put under surveillance and over 500 people have been quarantined.

READ: University of Colorado going online amid coronavirus threat

READ: Jammu administration issues notice asking people to inform of recent foreign travels