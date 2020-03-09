Jammu Administration Issues Notice Asking People To Inform Of Recent Foreign Travels

Jammu administration on Sunday issued a public notice where it asked residents to inform officials in case of any foreign travel history after January 15, 2020. The notice issued by Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Jammu District stated that the residents of Jammu district and adjoining areas are requested to come forward and inform the administration in case they have travelled abroad after January 15, even if there are no visible flu-like symptoms.

The public notice also requested the general public to inform in case they are aware of foreign travel history after January 15, 2020, of any person in their neighbourhood, family, friends, social circle in the interest of the public at large. The notice shared contact numbers where the general public can provide information related to coronavirus. The notice stated, "The information can be provided at the contact Nos 0191-2520982, 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912, Whatsapp No. 95966-55577 (Operational 9 am to 7 pm).

India has so far reported 39 coronavirus cases with six of them discovered in the last 24 hours. As per reports, there are 37 active COVID-19 cases in the country and the total recovered patients tally stands at 3. The prompt action by various district administrations in India was triggered on March 8, after a man in Ladakh died showing symptoms of coronavirus. The 76-year-old former policeman had a history of foreign travel as he recently returned from Iran.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 3,800 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,09,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. According to the latest reports, at least 500 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China, the epicentre of the disease.

