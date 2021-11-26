Puducherry Adds 31 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Goes Up To 1,28, 825

The union territory of Puducherry registered 31 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 1,28,825, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The 31 one cases identified at the end of the examination of 2,826 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today and were spread over Puducherry (15), Karaikal (9), Mahe (4) and Yanam (3), Director of the Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The number of active cases stood at 321 with 59 patients in hospitals and the remaining 262 in home isolation, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- and the death toll remained at 1,872, Sriramulu said 28 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,26,632.

The Department has so far tested 19.74 lakh samples and found 16.73 lakh to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.10 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.30 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 12,00,994 doses which comprised 7,47,060 first doses and remaining 4,53,934 were second doses.

