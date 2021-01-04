Puducherry CM Meets MoS Reddy; Demands Statehood & Financial Assistance For Welfare Of UT

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday submitted the memorandum to Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy requesting statehood and financial assistance for development and welfare of the Union Territory. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, CM Narayanasamy met Reddy on the latter's visit to Puducherry.

HCM Shri. @VNarayanasami met the Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri. G. Kishan Reddy on his visit to Puducherry and submitted the memorandum requesting for Statehood and Financial assistance for Development and Welfare of #Puducherry . pic.twitter.com/nCdXzPJSpc — CMOPuducherry (@CMPuducherry) January 3, 2021

CMO's statement read, "Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy today met MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on his visit to Puducherry and submitted the memorandum requesting for statehood and financial assistance for development and welfare of Puducherry."

READ | 10 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Puducherry; No Fatalities

Puducherry CM meets MoS Reddy

Credits- Twitter | @CMPuducherry

Chaired a review meeting on the implementation & progress of Flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) along with Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretaries & Heads of Various Departments of the Government of Puducherry.



Also reviewed the arrangements made for #COVIDVaccine inoculation. pic.twitter.com/C3oCgAGrCm — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 3, 2021

READ | 'Ready To Resign And Work For CM Jagan': Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

CMO further informed that Home Affairs Minister Kishan Reddy was recorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Puducherry on Sunday morning. Apart from meeting the Chief Minister, Reddy also chaired a review meeting with Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretaries & Heads of Various Departments of the Government of Puducherry on the implementation and progress of Flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). He also reviewed the arrangements made for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation. Extending his gratitude for the warm reception, Reddy informed that on Sunday evening, he met Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.

READ | Puducherry CM Diverts To L-G Bedi On Not Conducting Polls After PM Exposes Congress

Credits- Twitter | @kishanreddybjp

READ | Modi Govt Will ‘dismantle’ Puducherry's Separate Status: CM Narayanasamy Upps Poll Ante