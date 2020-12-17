'Ready To Resign And Work For CM Jagan': Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Looking at the way the Andhra Pradesh government has worked to facilitate the upliftment of backward sections of the society, Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao is all praise to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Malladi Krishna Rao said, "People of Tamil Nadu need a Chief Minister like CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy."

"As a minister belonging to the backward class, the works done by CM for the backward class community is historic and that the community has been given the utmost importance. CM Jagan has kept his word to serve the backward class community," Rao said.

'I am ready to resign and work for the Government as long as you are the Chief Minister”, he added.

The BC Sankranthi Sabha a grand celebration as chairpersons of 56 BC corporations and 672 new directors have sworn in. Reiterating that BCs have always been an integral part of the society, CM Jagan said the state had created history by setting up 56 BC corporations for 139 BC castes in the state. These corporations will help the state in the overall development of the small and marginal sections. While 29 BC corporation chairperson posts have been allotted to women, 336 out of 672 directors under the BC corporation have been given to women.

The Government had spent Rs 38,519 Crore on BCs in the last 18 months, benefitting over 2.88 Crore people, CM added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 19.66 lakh BCs had been benefitted from the schemes like AmmaVodi, which is entering its second phase on January 9, 2021. Calling it a pro-farmer state, under Rythu Bharosa, Rs. 6,750 Crore being spent on the farmers by providing them with financial assistance. He said that from BC community 23.69 lakh farmers were identified under this scheme.

Similarly, under housing for the poor, the Government will distribute 31 lakh house site pattas, out of which 15.92 lakh women beneficiaries from the BC community will receive the pattas as promised.

