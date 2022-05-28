Puducherry reports two new COVID-19 cases, 17 active infections

Puducherry, May 28 (PTI) Puducherry added two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday raising the Union Territory's tally to 1,65,849, a senior official of the health department said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the department examined 1,139 samples in the last 24 hours and the two cases emerged following the examination.

He said the active caseload in the UT was 17 after three patients recovered from the viral disease.

There was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the toll remained unchanged at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the health department has examined 22,49,887 samples till now and has found 18,94,820 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.18 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.

The health department has administered 17,06,351 vaccine doses in the UT which comprised 9,66,858 first doses, 7,16,005 second doses and 23,488 booster doses, the Director said. PTI COR HDA

