Pulwama: 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces, 2 AK Rifles Also Recovered

In an overnight encounter that is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, the security forces have neutralised two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on Monday morning and recovered two AK rifles. The encounter started at the Gundipora village in Pulwama on Sunday evening after receiving specific input from Kulgam Police about terrorist presence in the area.

Shortly after that, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation. Following that, terrorists started firing while the security forces continued asking them to surrender. Eventually, in retaliation, the forces fired back which went on from both sides till late at night. Later, due to lack of visibility, the attacks were halted but again resumed in the early morning.

IGP Vijay Kumar speaks to Republic

After two JeM terrorists were killed by the Armed forces, IGP of Kashmir Vijay Kumar in an exclusive conservation with Republic said, "Before neutralising the terrorists, we cordoned off the area and then the firing started. We also evacuated the civilians." He also added, "These two terrorists were involved in attacking our constable Reyaz Ahmed on May 13." He then talked about Mehbooba Mufti and said, "She has been the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. She should understand that we are not at all doing any delay in neutralising terrorists. We work 24/7 to secure our borders". Further shedding some light on the Amarnath Yatra, he said that 'comprehensive plans' are being made for the yatra.

Pulwama encounter

Earlier on Sunday night, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on its Twitter handle informed that an encounter has broke out in Gundipora of Pulwama where the police and the forces were on the field.

In addition to that, Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar also informed that the two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were trapped in the encounter among which was the killer of J&K police constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker. He was killed by the terrorists at his residence on May 13.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in #encounter including killer of our #Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/uPJrX1vIXG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 29, 2022

Notably, Reyaz Ahmad Thoker, a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable, was shot at his residence in Gudoora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district earlier this month. He was seriously injured in the attack and later succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Terrorist attacks in J&K

The recent escalations in the union territory came after a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists in broad daylight in his office. Following that, many similar attacks were reported from other parts of the valley. On the other hand, the security forces which have launched an aggressive drive to nab terrorists recently neutralised two terrorists in an encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on May 26 also confirmed that around 26 terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfits have been killed in the first five months of the year.

Image: PTI