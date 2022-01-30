In a massive success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least five terrorists including a JeM commander were eliminated in dual encounters that took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts late on Saturday.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that four terrorists were neutralized in Pulwama and one in Budgam in dual encounters, calling it a ‘success’ for the force. Among those killed in Pulwama was Zahid Wani, who was actively involved in attacks on armed forces and recruiting young men from the Valley to carry out terrorist activities. He was the district (Pulwama) commander and JeM chief of the entire Valley. Besides Wani, a Pakistani terrorist identified as Kafeel/ alias Chotu, who has been active since 2020 in the Pulwama-Shopian area was also killed in the encounter.

"We were looking for JeM commander Zahid Wani for a long time. On receiving inputs yesterday, we launched a search operation followed by an encounter in which Wani and 3 others including Pakistani terrorist Kafil were neutralized, in Pulwama. In another operation, a local terrorist killed in Budgam. He was working with LeT and TRF," said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

#UPDATE | J&K: Total 5 terrorists killed in dual encounters in Pulwama (4) and Budgam (1) in the last twelve hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed.



Pulwama is relieved with JEM Commander's death:

Major General Prashant Srivastava also informed that Zahid Mansoor Wani was a JeM commander in this area and was one of the masterminds behind various IED attacks since 2017. He was also actively involved in the recruitment of young boys and his death comes as a relief to the entire Union Territory.

"There has been a trend of targeting Kashmiri civilians and we have been making deliberate efforts to make the civilians feel safe. Pulwama is relieved with Zahid's death," Maj Gen Srivastava said.

In a noteworthy achievement, at least 21 terrorists were killed in 11 encounters in this month alone, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, adding that eight of them were from Pakistan.

"Pakistani terrorists entering from North Kashmir pose a challenge for us. In the last two months, several local and foreign terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory. As many as 35 attempts to smuggle weapons in Kashmir were foiled in recent weeks. We will keep fighting terrorist forces in the region and impose UAPA charges against those found to be assisting them," added Kumar.