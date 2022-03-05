Last Updated:

Pune: Balloon Flights And Paragliding Restricted In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Pune on March 6. The city's administration has prohibited all hot air balloon flight and Paragliding activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Maharashtra's Pune district on March 6 to launch multiple developmental programmes including the city's new Matro Rail Service. For security reasons, the city's administration has prohibited all hot air balloon flights and adventure sports like Paragliding. As per the order of the District Commissioner of Pune, Rajesh Deshmukh the restriction shall be applied from midnight of March 5 till the midnight of March 6. The written order also says that the people who fail to follow the orders will be punished accordingly. "Legal action will be taken against anyone who violates the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," reads the order."

Pune Metro

PM Modi will flag the metro rail services in Pune. The Prime Minister will have a ride on Sunday from Garware Station to Vanaz station as part of the inauguration ceremony, post that the rail services will be opened up for the general public. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro) has received a safety clearance certificate from the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) to run Pune Metro on a 12 km route from Vanaz to Garware College to PCMC to Phugewadi lines.

