Punjab: 4 PWD Officers Suspended After Video Of Road Construction Amid Rain Goes Viral

Punjab government on Sunday suspended four officials of the Public Works Dept after a video of re-carpeting a road in Hoshiyarpur amid heavy rains went viral.

The Punjab government on Sunday suspended four officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) after a video of re-carpeting a road in Hoshiyarpur amid heavy rains went viral.

Taking immediate action against the poor construction of roads, the Punjab Department of Public Works suspended sub-divisional engineer Tarsam Singh along with three junior engineers, Vipan Kumar, Parveen Kumar, and Jasbir Singh. The video was of the road connecting Nangal Khiladiya and Sherpur Dhakon village in the Mahilpur block of Chabbewal constituency.

Reacting to the video, AAP worker Gurvinder Singh said he had asked the construction workers not to build the road during rains, but they ignored it and continued. Singh said that he would register a complaint on the WhatsApp number issued by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. He said that the quality of the roads is poor due to their construction in rainy weather.

