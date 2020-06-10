Punjab Allows Distribution Of Prasad At Religious Places Despite Centre Prohibiting It

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and distanced itself from the decision to not distribute 'prasad' at religious places, his government has allowed the same. Issuing a notice, the Punjab government revised its earlier lockdown guidelines that prohibited 'langar' and the distribution of prasad at religious places.

The order issued on Tuesday states, “It has now been decided to allow community kitchens (langar) and serving of prasad at religious places, subject to the condition that physical distancing norms and all COVID hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed.” It however added that the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for religious places should be meticulously complied with by managements of religious institutions.

Centre's SOP for religious places

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in its SOP had clearly mentioned that religious places in containment zones must remain shut, and there will be no physical offerings like Prasad, distribution of holy water. It also said that entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic persons must be allowed. To avoid physical contact, it also said that touching of statues, idols, holy books etc. is not allowed, common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food and frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be done.

Captain Amarinder opposed decision to not offer prasad

On June 8, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the decision barring the distribution of 'prasad' at religious places was taken by the Union government and lashed out at SAD for allowing the government to meddle with religious beliefs. The CM said his government had never believed in interfering with the customs and practices of any religion. His statement came after the Golden Temple restarted its 'langar' and distributed 'prasad' among devotees as it reopened on Monday, defying the Punjab government's lockdown guidelines.

“How could the state government be held responsible for prohibiting ‘prasad’ distribution at gurdwaras or other places of worship when the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to be followed by religious places under the directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” asked the CM.

