Centre Issues SOP For Religious Places Ahead Of June 8 Opening: Masks Mandatory, No Prasad

Ahead of religious places of worship opening up on June 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Thursday, issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut.

SOP for religious places

Entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered

Shoes / footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and must be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 deg Celsius.

Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

Recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, which may take back with them.

No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside

Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be down, with particular focus on

lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

SOP to handle COVID or confirmed case:

Phasewise reopening

The MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in other areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. It has also imposed a night curfew from 9:00 PM to 5 AM and banned international air travel, metro rails, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and any functions or large gathering.

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

