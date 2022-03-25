Punjab & Chandigarh Police Beef Up Security Amid Protest Call By Farmers In Mohali

After senior leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Jagjit Singh Dallewal's protest call for farmers to gather at Gurdwara Amb Sahib Mohali, police have beefed up the security in the region. Dallewal on Sunday said that there will be a gathering of farmers at Gurdwara Amb Sahib Mohali on March 25. Dallewal in a press statement said on Sunday that the farmers will protest the move by the Central Government to control the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the other remaining demands from the March 14 SKM meeting.

According to Dallewal, they will be going to protest for 2 hours and demand that the governors of Haryana and Punjab come and get the demand letters from the farmers or decide to have a meeting with them. The Senior Leader of Samkyut Kisan Morcha (SKM) while talking to media warned that if both the states' Governors failed to do as per their demand, "Farmers will be forced to move forward."

"If anything goes wrong there will be the responsibility of Chandigarh administration," Dallewal warned.

Taking preventive measures against the warnings, Punjab and Chandigarh police have barred the Chandigarh Punjab border with the heavy police force. Police have beefed up the security to avoid any ruckus. Water cannons have been stationed at the Chandigarh-Punjab border to stop the farmers from entering Chandigarh.

Large number of people flocking to Mohali: Dallewal warns

On Sunday, the senior SKM leader warned about the gathering of farmers to Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali and said that a large number of people from Punjab and Haryana would be flocking to Gurdwara Amb Sahib on 25 March. He warned that if their demands were not met, anything that goes wrong will be the responsibility of Chandigarh's administration.

14 March SKM meeting

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers union, has announced the next phase of the nationwide campaign for 'MSP Legal Guarantee Week' which will be observed between April 11 to 17. In a meeting that took place at the Gandhi Peace Foundation in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Delhi on 14th March, SKM leaders and members reviewed the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP.

"There has been no progress in fulfilling the promises made by the Centre to farmers on the issue of forming a panel on MSP to make legislation on it, withdrawal of cases against farmers and expulsion of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni from the Cabinet. So the SKM has decided to hold a nationwide protest at district and block level on March 21 against the central government for non-fulfilling promises," senior SKM member Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI.

Farmers' organisations from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh attended the national meeting convened by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's coordination committee.