Punjab Based Farmer Turns Truck Into Makeshift Apartment At Singhu Border Amid Protests

A Jalandhar-based farmer Harpreet Singh Mattu has converted his truck container into a fully equipped temporary home at the Singhu Border where farmers have been protesting for over a month now. Mattu’s accommodation has all the basic amenities including a sofa, bed, TV and a functional toilet along with mobile charging points. The official handle of ANI took to its Twitter and shared images of the temporary settlement. According to the caption of the tweet, Mattu came to the location for langar sewa. However, he ended up staying at the border for 7 days. He said, “I felt homesick & then decided to turn a truck into a makeshift apartment”.

Makeshift apartment at protest site

According to the reports by ANI, Mattu said, “Earlier five of my trucks came here and when I came back to my a hotel, where I was staying at that time, I felt homesick and then I thought why not turn a truck into a makeshift apartment”. He also told that his friends helped him make the makeshift home and it took one and half days to complete. He has opened Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa at the site and it serves tea, snacks and food for the passer-by and farmers. He said, “In my Langar tea is served round the clock, from morning till evening. Pinni, pakodas, almond langar is also served there”.

Read: Makeshift Stalls Selling Winter Wear Come Up At Singhu Border Protest Site

Delhi: Jalandhar based farmer protesting at Sighu border turns a truck container into a residence



"I came here on Dec 2 to do langar sewa. I left all my work & served for 7 days at Singhu border. I felt homesick & then decided to turn a truck into a makeshift apartment," he says pic.twitter.com/FIsmkzeJS7 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Read: Light Rains Lash Many Parts Of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar Records 2 Deg C

Various stalls at the site have been serving 'tea' as temperatures experience a dip in Delhi. According to the reports by PTI, visiting people in the area said that they were here to support the farmers in their fight and at the same time make a living for themselves in the process. Mohammad Ashraf Alam, who said his grandfather was also a "kisan", said, "Hum yahaaan kisano ko sahyog karne aaye hain, aur iss tarah thoda humaara bhi sahyog hoga (We are here to support the farmers in their cause, and with this shop we can also earn something)".

Read: Punjab Govt To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine To 1.5 Lakh Frontline Workers On Priority

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal To Provide Free WiFi Service To Farmers Protesting At Singhu Border: AAP

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)