Arvind Kejriwal To Provide Free WiFi Service To Farmers Protesting At Singhu Border: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has decided to set up free WiFi hotspots at the Singhu border site to enable the agitating farmers to be in touch with their families back home and answer the "lies and propaganda of the BJP and Modi Government" on social media.

This initiative came after complaints from the protestors at the Singhu border of poor internet connectivity. Lakhs of farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at various border points of Delhi, for over a month to demand repeal of the Centre’s three agriculture laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protest from the Opposition.

AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said that several MLAs, councillors karyakartas and ministers including Kejriwal have visited the protesting farmers and provided them with services like blankets, langars, sanitation facility and water. Now, the Delhi CM is adding another crucial service at Delhi Singhu border and that is free WiFi service, he said.

An initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party

Chadha added that farmers have complained that the cell phone reception is weak and connectivity is low, making it difficult to access the Internet. Catering to their need, Kejriwal decided to provide free Wifi to the protesting farmers. Chadha clarified that the free WiFi service was an initiative of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. He further said that the provision of free WiFi hotspots will not only enable protesters to connect with family but also help in answering BJP's 'lies and propaganda.'

As of now, there is no estimate on the number of the free WiFi hotspots to be installed at the border points, said Chadha, adding that the count will depend on the demand and feedback from farmers. Once a location is identified, the WiFi hotspot will be set up within 24 to 48 hours and will have a radius of 100 km, covering 31,000 square feet.

Raghav Chadha also appealed to farmers to reach out whenever there are issues of low connectivity at specific spots at the border where there is a need for good internet speed.

