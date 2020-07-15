Punjab Cabinet & CM Captain Amarinder Singh To Undergo Covid Test After Min Tests Positive

After Panchayat and Rural Development Minister of Punjab Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested Coronavirus positive, all ministers including Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will undergo the COVID test on Wednesday. Bajwa was tested positive on Tuesday and soon after that worrisome situation emerged among all the ministers.

Health dept to collect samples of ministers

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that after the Cabinet meeting, the health department will take samples of all the Ministers for testing. While revealing the information, Sidhu said that Minister Bajwa received the infection from IAS Vipul Ujwal who is director of Panchayat department and Bajwa had a meeting with him just two days back.

IAS Vipul Ujwal among 14 bureaucrats tested positive in Punjab. Two IAS and 12 PCS officers posted in different cities of Punjab were tested positive and put under home isolation. Though Minister Bajwa, who is asymptomatic, has been shifted to institutional isolation for the treatment. The official residence of Minister has been disinfected and the staff has also been sent to isolation centres after collection of samples.

Even Minister Bajwa held meetings with other cabinet ministers over state functioning due to which the ministers decided to undergo COVID test. Punjab state has witnessed the 8,500 positive cases till date and now the infection is spreading among ministers and bureaucrats. IAS Sonali Giri who is posted as Deputy Commissioner Ropar was also tested positive two days back and placed under home isolation.

Teams of health department have been constituted for the COVID test of ministers and also to sanitise the offices and residences of ministers and bureaucrats. Moreover, the Punjab Secretariat has also been sealed and limited staff is being allowed to enter the building.

While showing concern over the situation, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that in Cabinet meeting spreading of Corona among ministers and bureaucrats will be discussed and CM may take a tough call over the situation. The cabinet will be held through video conference on Wednesday and all the ministers will be present from their homes. Health Minister will brief CM Captain Amarinder Singh about the Covid situation to take any further calls.

