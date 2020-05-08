Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Asks PM Modi For Directions On Lockdown 3.0 'Exit Strategy'

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, May 7 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clearly define an exit strategy from the COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 and sought his direction in reviving the country's economy.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Punjab CM stated, "The Exit Strategy may not only lay down the parameters to contain the COVID-19 within safe limits but should also define the path of economic revival. It should consider and focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the States."

Captain Amarinder Singh also requested the Central Government to direct the 15th Finance Commission to review its report for the current year, as the situation has changed completely due to the pandemic. He also suggested that the Finance Commission should recommend devolution of funds for 5 years, beginning April 1, 2021 (instead of 2020), after factoring in the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punjab CM urged PM Modi issue directives to various ministries in this regard, so that States can formulate clear strategies for post-Lockdown 3.0 period, which is scheduled to end on May 17. Captain Amarinder Singh stated that the step was necessary as the lockdowns imposed in the wake of deadly infection has impacted the country in many ways including losses of job, businesses, and economic opportunities.

Punjab’s revenue declines

Captain Amarinder Singh also pointed out that Punjab’s revenue had declined by 88% in April 2020, owing to the economic slowdown in the country.

"The poor have been the worst affected with damage to all aspects of their socio-economic living. The threat of poverty, hunger, and health deprivation is far more imminent now. If the socio-economic living of the common man is not restored immediately, there could be serious psychological dismemberment of our society. The loss of jobs and livelihood has in fact also severely impaired equity and civil liberties in our society," he said.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh also assured PM Narendra Modi that the Punjab Government would do everything possible to contain the deadly virus to save the lives of its people.

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits - PTI)