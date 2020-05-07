Punjab School Students Set New World Record With Over 1 Lakh Creative Videos Amid COVID-19

Punjab school students have set a new world record by sending the most number of entries for an online video competition organised by the state government encouraging kids to come up with innovative ideas to deal with the trauma and negativity of coronavirus lockdown.

The news was shared by Punjab's Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, who took to Twitter to announce that the video campaign has received more entries than any other similar competition being run online.

Vijay Inder Singla notified that the online video campaign 'Ambassadors of Hope' has received 1.05 lakh entries and has surpassed the earlier world record held by the Philippines, which had got 43,157 entries in eight day-long competition.

Singla, while talking to the press, said it is heartening for him to see the response the campaign has received from the children. He said that the objective of the campaign has been achieved as it was meant to engage kids in constructive activity amid the current time of crisis and keep them away from the negativity surrounding the pandemic.

Punjab Education Minister @VijayIndrSingla's #AmbassadorsOfHope, an online video competition campaign receives 1.05 Lakh entries. Creates #WorldRecord, earlier Phillipines held record of highest participation as they had got 43,157 participants in 8 day long online competition. pic.twitter.com/f6h5VjxyMv — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 6, 2020

According to reports, the maximum entries for the competition came from Ludhiana followed by Amritsar, Sangrur, and Patiala ------ 16,084 students sent videos from Ludhiana district, while 13,862, 10,741, and 10,614 entries were respectively received from Amritsar, Sangrur, and Patiala.

Singla further added that he and his team will personally go through all the videos to select a winner. Here are a few videos that the children sent to the Punjab government for the competition.

Name - Gurashish Singh.

Class - 7th A.

School - Woodstock Public School Batala, Gurdaspur. #ambassadorofhope pic.twitter.com/DcXWd2M5jn — Parminder Singh Batth (@Parmind91232649) May 3, 2020

Coronavirus in India

India is currently under a state of lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 and was further extended on April 13 for another two-weeks before finally being stretched to May 17. According to figures on the Worldometer website, India has recorded 52,987 coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,785 people have lost their lives, while 35,871 infections remain active as of May 6.

