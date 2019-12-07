Punjab CM Proposes Reforms, Says '50 Year Old Policies Not Feasible In Modern World'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh while addressing a session of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, spoke about how there is a need to constantly evolve and come up with new policies. He spoke about how there is a need to constantly change with the modern world and said that it is not feasible to have policies formulated 50 years ago. "We cannot have policies that have been in existence since the last 50 years to go with today's world. The world is changing, so we must change"

Read:No Kashmiri student to be harassed over fee, attendance in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

The Progressive Punjab Investors summit was held to invite industry leaders to open their units in the state so as to encourage investment. The Punjab CM also emphasized on the measures that his government is taking to encourage investment in Punjab. Talking about how the government has made it easier to get clearances for setting up industries, Capt. Amarinder Singh said, "If you want to put up a plant tomorrow, put it up and get your clearances within three years. Nobody is going to ask you for anything. We want you to tell us what more you require instead of what we have done for you."

Read:Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slams SFJ protests, calls them an ISI-backed group

"Many laws are there and some of them have been there since independence or even before that. Our government has decided to make major changes to facilitate the industries which intend to come here," he added.

Read:Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to PM Modi asking him to review the new Arms Act proposal



Punjab CM on drug menace by Pakistan

The CM also spoke about the drug menace in the state that is caused by Pakistan which sends groups to smuggle drugs through the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, saying that he is committed to stopping this. He spoke about how Pakistan sees Punjab as a huge market and business and said that despite this he is working towards controlling the smuggling. Addressing steps taken to control this at the summit, the Punjab CM said, "We have neutralized the groups that they (Pakistan) were trying to push in, I have got 125 of them locked up in last two years, and since then they have cooled down."

Read:Amarinder Singh slams Pak's disclosure on Kartarpur; says 'nefarious intentions exposed'

(with ANI inputs)