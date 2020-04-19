'Hope You Are Doing Fine': CM Amarinder Singh Responds To 'old Friend' Dharmendra's Appeal

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has responded to a video posted by Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Thursday where he extended his 'love and prayers' to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the Coronavirus crises. Captain Amarinder took to Twitter and said that he was happy to see the short video posted by his "old friend" and a "proud son of Punjab" Dharmendra.

'Happy to see the short video tweeted by you'

"Hope you are doing fine and in good health in these challenging times of #Covid19. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!" added the Punjab Chief Minister.

Happy to see the short video tweeted by you @Aapkadharam, an old friend & a proud son of Punjab. Hope you are doing fine and in good health in these challenging times of #Covid19. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy! https://t.co/gq2BejVVym — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 17, 2020

'I pray that the spread of the disease ends quickly'

The legendary actor began the 43-seconds long video by addressing how the contagious disease has been affecting the whole world. Dharmendra who is currently staying at his farmhouse, in the video message shared that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. "Have been listening to the news daily and I pray that the spread of the diseases ends quickly," he added. He concluded the video by urging everybody to take care of themselves and also to follow the guidelines that have been told to do.

Let’s live for each other 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vLjurCQJmK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 16, 2020

India's total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 15,712, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. Out of the total cases, 12,974 cases are active, while 2,231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,651 cases. While 365 patients have recovered, 211 deaths have been reported.

(With ANI inputs)