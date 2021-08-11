Punjab CM Amarinder Tells PM Modi 'Pro-Pakistan Elements Are Hijacking Farmers' Protest'

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi and urged him to immediately review and revoke the three contentious farm laws that had triggered widespread resentment among farmers of Punjab and other states, who had been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26, 2020.

'Pakistan-backed forces looking to benefit from farmers' stir'

Pointing to the prolonged agitation, which had cost the lives of more than 400 farmers and farmworkers, the Punjab CM highlighted that the stir had the potential of posing security threats for Punjab and the country, especially now that Independence Day is just around the corner. He reasoned that the Pakistan-backed anti-India forces were allegedly looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the Centre and attempted to hijack the ongoing protests.

Seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention for expeditious redressal of the farmers’ 'legitimate issue', CM Amarinder Singh asserted that the continued agitation was not only impacting economic activities in Punjab but also had the potential to affect the social fabric, especially when political parties and groups take strong positions. Having said that, he pointed out that even in the past, a similar demand was made by him.

Farm issues major point of discussion

Besides, he also underlined the need to compensate farmers for the management of paddy straw at Rs.100 per quintal, and also to address the fears of DAP shortage, which could aggravate the farmers’ problems and the crisis triggered by the Farm Laws.

He also took the opportunity to bring to the notice of PM Modi the financial burden on the farmers owing to the fragmentation of landholdings, and persistent disputes with lessees and various market operators and agents. Stressing the need to reduce the said burden as a result of such litigation, he noted that the Central Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 provides free legal aid to certain categories of persons, who are perceived to be the vulnerable sections of the society.

“It is, thus, the need of the hour to amend Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, to include farmers and farmworkers in the category of persons entitled to free legal services to pursue and defend themselves in the courts to secure their livelihood,” said Captain Amarinder, pointing out that such a step would reduce cases of farmer suicides and ensure better protection of their legal and financial rights.

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab's Chief Minister is currently in Delhi and apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.