Punjab CM Announces Extension Of COVID Curbs Till Sep 30, Limits Public Gathering

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered an extension of the existing Covid restrictions in the state augmenting the date till Sept 30. This decision by the Punjab CM came in view of the upcoming festival season that the entire nation was going to be hit with along with the speculated third wave waiting right around the corner. While issuing certain instructions that were pertinent to be followed, Capt. Amarinder Singh stressed the need to wear masks.

In a report by news agency ANI, the Punjab government led by Capt. Amarinder Singh has determined to put an extension to the existing COVID guidelines. The CM's office put a cap on the number of individuals that were allowed to conduct social gatherings at 300. This measure was not only limited to festivities but also political events had to maintain this criterion. While issuing the guidelines the Punjab CM explained the necessity to bear a mask at all times and accorded strict enforcement of social distancing.

Congress delegation meets farmers; BJP left out

The Congress lead an all-party delegation on Thursday and met farmers' leaders. Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lead the all-party delegation during the meeting. It is important to note that every significant political party in Punjab apart from the BJP had met the farmer's heads. As per reports, the BJP in fact did not even receive a formal invitation from the farmers. Sources have told Republic TV, "The poll campaign for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections is on the agenda of the meeting." Reports have even claimed that the farmers were demanding for a delay in political rallies by all parties in the state.

COVID update in Punjab

In the last 24 hours, the state of Punjab saw 30 new cases registered which took the total count of cases in the state since the inception of the virus to 599,972. 557 patients are still in hospital and recovering from the virus. According to reports, 48 people in the last 24 hours have also recovered from COVID and 2 deaths were further recorded in the state. The total death count of the state stood at 16,344.

