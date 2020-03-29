Punjab CM Amarinder Lists Requests For FM Sitharaman; Seeks Release Of GST Arrears

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release GST arrears worth Rs 2,088 crore towards the state and defer payments on Industrial and Agricultural loans so as to assist the concerned people to soften the impact of coronavirus.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM-CARES Fund Launched On Day 4 Of Lockdown; Active Cases At 819

Singh and Sitharaman hold phone conversation

.@NSitharaman Ji as discussed directions have been issued to the concerned department to facilitate the opening of banks. Further as discussed I would urge you to immediately release INR 2,088 Cr of GST arrears of the state. (1/3) https://t.co/sZsyt4QKcA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 28, 2020

The two leaders had a telephone conversation on Saturday evening and in a series of tweets, the former listed the requirements of the state government. CM Singh asked for the opening of all banks, waiving interest for farmer loans from commercial banks, health insurance for sanitary workers and the police, proposed a payment of 15 days unemployment allowance per month for three months to mitigate rural distress on account of lockdown and suggested allowing 10-day wages under MGNREGS to small and marginal farmers.

On Saturday, Sitharaman directed the Chairman and Managing Directors (CMDs) of all public sector banks to maintain sufficient funds in the branch, ATM and at banking correspondent level keeping amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Besides making one-to-one calls to all the CMDs of the public sector banks, Sitharaman also called up the representatives of private sector banks and requested them to ensure uninterrupted banking services across the country while maintaining social distancing norms.

Sitharaman has contributed Rs 1 crore from her MPLAD fund for India's fight against COVID-19. This comes after BJP President JP Nadda directed all MPs of the party to donate Rs 1 crore from their MPLAD funds to the Central government relief fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

READ: Centre Issues 3 Months Advance Medicines To Chronic Cases; ICMR Rules Out Random Testing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

READ: Tata Trusts Pledges Rs 500 Crores For PPEs, Testing Kits As India Battles Coronavirus

India has reported at least 1000 cases of coronavirus with 19 people losing their lives.

READ: PM Modi Launches 'PM CARES' Fund To Aid Anyone In Distress Amid Coronavirus Lockdown