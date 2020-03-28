Tata Trusts Pledges Rs 500 Crores For PPEs, Testing Kits As India Battles Coronavirus

Aiding India in its war against Coronavirus (COVID-19), Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata, on Saturday, announced that the trust will commit Rs 500 crores by providing personal protective equipment for medical personnel, Respiratory systems, testing kits, modular treatment facilities and training health workers. He emphasized that fighting COVID-19 is one of the toughest challenged for the human race. Currently, India's total number of active cases stands at 775, with 19 deaths.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 4 of lockdown; active cases soar to 775

TATA Trusts pledges Rs 500 crores

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Centre includes corporate funds spent to tackle Coronavirus under CSR as cases cross 400

Corporate CSR to include COVID-19 efforts

On March 23, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) announced that corporate spending for various activities related to COVID-19 would qualify for treatment as CSR. This includes the promotion of healthcare, preventive healthcare, sanitation, disaster management, as per a notification by the MCA. As per the amended Companies Act, the Centre had made mandatory for companies to spend 2% of their average net profit of the last three years on CSR activities. The Prime Minister too has interacted with Indian industry leaders through video conferencing, over COVID19.

Kamal Nath writes to CM Shivraj Chouhan demanding relief for farmers amid COVID lockdown

Anand Mahindra offers compensation

Mahindra group's non-executive chairman Anand Mahindra announced that the group will be manufacturing ventilators and will offer its resorts as temporary care facilities. Moreover, the project team is to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities along with the aid of the Mahindra foundation. He also announced to contribute 100% of his salary to the company's COVID-19.

MHA instructs states to provide food, shelter to stranded migrant workers amid lockdown

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 873 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 19 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE