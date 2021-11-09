Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Citing Better COVID Situation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to resume operations in the Kartarpur Corridor subsequent to a consistent improvement in the state's COVID-19 situation, ahead of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev this month. Having written letters to the PM and Home Minister last month, Channi has now tweeted stating that the reopening would facilitate the devotees to visit the historic shrine of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Urging again, I appeal PM @narendramodi to reopen the #KartarpurCorridor before auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji this month. Had written letters to both PM, HM @AmitShah last month to allow pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/J4CUbOumiV — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 9, 2021

In his letter to the Prime Minister and Home Minister, CM Channi stated, "Unfortunately, after the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the movement of devotees to Kartarpur through the Corridor was suspended in March 2020, It has been almost one and a half year since the access was suspended. Due to our combined efforts, the COVID-19 situation in Punjab has shown significant signs of improvement. Now, as we are gradually opening up and cautiously returning to normal life, the ‘sangat’ wishes to have darshan at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur."

"I would request you to please reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for the ‘sangat’ to visit the historic shrine. The State Government would work in close conjunction with the Government of India to ensure observance of proper COVID-19 protocols, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims for a safe pilgrimage. I am sanguine that you would consider our request favourably," he added.

Significance of Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing and corridor which connects the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India. The passage allows devotees from India to visit the gurudwara in Kartarpur which is located 4.7kms from the India-Pakistan border. Notably, pilgrims hailing from Pakistan cannot access the border crossing and cannot access Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian side without first obtaining an Indian visa.

The Corridor was proposed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif as part of the Delhi-Lahore Bus diplomacy. It completed the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on September 12, 2019.