Punjab CM Issues High Alert As Cops Arrest Four More In Oil Tanker IED Tiffin Bomb Case

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday issued a 'high alert' in the state after the arrest of four more miscreants of an ISI-backed terrorist group on Tuesday. The miscreants were involved with the motive to blow up an oil tanker with an Improvised explosive device (IED) tiffin bomb last month. This marks the fourth such incident of a Pakistani terror module to be busted in the state during the past 40 days.

Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed that two Pakistan-based terrorists, including a Pakistani Intelligence Officer, have also been identified and nominated under the case (FIR no. 206 dated 11.08.2021, PS Ajnala), in which one person was arrested earlier.

Punjab witnesses terror activities disrupting harmony in the state

The Chief Minister's call to put police on high alert comes in line with the increased attempts made by terror outfits to disturb the harmony in the state. CM Singh attempts to seize terror attacks in the state particularly viewing the reopening of schools and educational institutions, as well as the festive season and the Assembly polls ahead. The Punjab Chief Minister has asked DGP Gupta to ensure that a high level of security arrangements be put in place, especially in busy places, such as markets, etc, as well as sensitive installations across the state.

ISYF involved in Punjab IED terror attack

Revealing pieces of information regarding the arrests, DGP Gupta said, "Pak-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Chief Lakhbir Singh and Qasim, a resident of Pakistan, and Lakhbir Singh Rode aka Baba, a native of village Rode in Moga district who is currently based in Pakistan as miscreants behind the terror module. Those arrested yesterday have been identified as Rubal Singh, a resident of village Bhakha Tara Singh, Vicky Bhutti, resident of Ballharwal, Malkeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Ugar Aulakh in Punjab."



"While Rubal, also wanted in a murder case of September 1, 2021, was picked up from Ambala around 5 pm yesterday, the other three were nabbed from their villages in Ajnala, Amritsar. Their fifth accomplice, Gurmukh Brar, was arrested earlier by Kapurthala Police, on August 20, 2021," the DGP added.

Gupta stated that the Pakistani intelligence officer, identified as Qasim, and the ISYF Chief, Rode had promised to transfer over Rs 2 lakh to the terrorist module for carrying out the blast. "Investigations into the financial aspects are also being carried (out). Rubal and Vicky Bhutti were in touch with Qasim, who was working in close collaboration with Rode. Rode and Qasim had reportedly tasked the four members of the terrorist module to blast an oil tanker for causing maximum damage to people and property," the DGP said.

The terror strike was attempted on August 8, 2021, at about 11:30pm. The Ajnala police had received information that an oil tanker bearing number PB-02 CR 5926 parked at Sharma Filling Station in Ajnala, located on the Amritsar-Ajnala Road near village Bhakha Tara Singh, had caught fire. The fire was later controlled by the Fire Brigade.

The CCTV footage at the filling station revealed that four unknown individuals had arrived near the Petrol Pump at about 11pm and had waited there for a few minutes, before moving towards Amritsar. The suspects returned at about 11:19 pm and placed some dubious material on the fuel tank of the oil tanker before leaving the spot. Then, at about 11:29 pm, two of the suspects again returned, and within a minute, there was an explosion and fire.

Punjab on High Alert

It should be noted here that the state of Punjab had been put on high alert after a tiffin box packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar on August 9, which the police suspected to be dropped by a Pakistani drone. Punjab Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta had then said the bomb could be set off through a remote device or a timed mechanism. According to the police, some hand grenades and cartridges were also found in the bag that contained the tiffin bomb, days ahead of Independence Day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Republic World, PTI