Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Meets Behbal Kalan Incident Victims' Kin, Promises Timely Probe

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met with the families of the Behbal Kalan incident victims and promised that a Special Task Force (STF) will conduct a probe into the case leading to a swift logical conclusion. He also assured the families that those found guilty would be punished.

"All the culprits involved in the heinous crime of the incidents of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan Kotkapura and firing incidents at Bargari would be brought to book and those responsible for the deaths of innocent people would be duly punished" Amarinder Singh said in a press statement.

The family members who met the Chief Minister were Sadhu Singh, father of late Gurjit Singh of Sarawan village and Sukhraj Singh, son of late Krishan Bhagwan Singh. They sought early completion of various development works in Behbal Kalan.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Says Kartarpur Corridor To Remain Open Despite Security Concerns

Development projects overdue in Behbal Kalan

The development works include boundary wall and flooring of the community hall, carpeting of existing three-kilometre stretch of Kacha road from village Sarawan to Matta, along with the infrastructural developments in local Dana Mandi.

Captain Amarinder Singh also agreed to visit Behbal Kalan soon and promised to get address all these pending development issues on priority.

Cabinet Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, along with MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Parminder Singh Pinky, attended the meeting.

READ | CM Amarinder Singh Orders Ban On Movie 'Shooter' For Promoting Violence

READ | Govt Will Compensate Farmers For Setting Up Power Towers, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

About the Behbal Kalan incident

A series of sacrilege incidents of the Sikh Guru Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent protests had taken place in Punjab in October 2015. The first sacrilege incident was reported from Bargari, Faridkot district, and many people had lost their lives in the police firing during the protests.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, February 20, said the SIT would now investigate the “Behbal Kalan and Bargari sacrilege” cases of 2015 as the Supreme Court had rejected the CBI plea to investigate them.

He was making a statement during the Budget session of the Assembly.

The Punjab Chief Minister informed the House that the Supreme Court had allowed the State to carry on its investigation into the cases and the subsequent police firing, which were handed over to the CBI by the previous SAD-BJP regime.

READ | Bargari Sacrilege Case: Prime Suspect Killed By Two Inmates In Prison; Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Orders Inquiry

(with inputs from ANI)