CM Amarinder Singh Orders Ban On Movie 'Shooter' For Promoting Violence

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday has ordered authorities to impose a ban on the film `Shooter.’ The film is based on the life and crimes of renowned gangster Sukha Kahlwan and 'promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats, and criminal intimidation.'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on the movie `Shooter’, which is based on the life and crimes of gangster Sukha Kahlwan and "promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation". pic.twitter.com/jf8NIOg6ce — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

CM Amarinder has also instructed DGP Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be taken against the film's producer, KV Dhillon. Back in 2019. Dhillon had reportedly promised in writing that he would shelve the movie, which was originally titled, 'Sukha Khalwan.’ DGP Dinkar has also been instructed to investigate the role of the promoters, directors, and actors of the movie.

As per the official spokesperson, the Punjab CM has stated clearly that the state government will not allow any movies, songs, etc, that promote crime, violence, and gangsterism in the state. The present state government has come a long way in the past three years to restore the state’s law and order, which had hit a new low under the previous SAD-BJP regime, pointed out the spokesperson. The spokesperson further stated that the Chief Minister has also ordered the Punjab police to make sure that no element shall disturb Punjab’s peace and communal harmony.

According to the DGP, the decision to ban the controversial movie in Punjab was discussed at a meeting with the Chief Minister on Friday, along with a proposal from ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar who recommended the ban. The ADGP suggested that the film was 'highly radical.' In a letter to Addl Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, the ADGP had stated that because of the expected repercussions of the movie on the youth and apprehensions of disturbance of public order, 'it would be appropriate if the release and screening of the movie be banned in the state of Punjab."

The producer had written to SSP about 'discontinuing film project'

According to the DGP, the movie producer had earlier given his commitment to 'discontinue the film project,' after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Kahlwan. Gangster Kahlwan used to describe himself as “sharpshooter” and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, kidnapping, and extortion. Kahlwan was later shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder on January 22, 2015.

Producer Dhillon had written a letter to SSP Mohali stating, “since you are of the opinion that the content of the film may hurt law and order situation, I am discontinuing the film project.” But instead of abandoning the project, the producers decided to go ahead with the film. The movie was scheduled for release on February 21, under the new title with a new name for its leading protagonist.

(With ANI inputs)