Punjab CM Permits Police Chief To Pull Out Personnel From His Security Amid Covid Crisis

In an important decision, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday permitted the DGP of Punjab Police to pull out any number of police personnel from the CM’s personal security and deploy them as he deems fit for COVID-19 crisis management. The Punjab Chief Minister has also authorized the DGP similarly with respect to the security of other VIPs or officers. The toll of COVID-19 affected people in Punjab has reached 38 with one death being reported as per the latest figures.

Life insurance cover for police personnel

Noting that police personnel were high-risk frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19, the Punjab CM on Monday had announced a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for them, along with special quarantine facility at ISTC Kapurthala and 2 other places in Bathinda and Patiala Zone, for police personnel who contract the illness. The Chief Minister also ordered distribution of masks and sanitisers to policemen on duty and directed the DGP to deploy the personnel on rotation. He also ordered mobilisation home guard and civil defence volunteers, to be kept in reserve.

