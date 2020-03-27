Punjab CM Permits Harvesting Of Horticulture Crops By Following Precautionary Measures

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the concerned departments to allow harvesting and marketing of horticulture produce by farmers with necessary restrictions relating to COVID-19 precautions. The Chief Minister also stated that the wheat harvesting in the state will begin from mid-April depending on the weather conditions, but assured smooth procurement and timely payment to farmers.

"The wheat harvesting that usually starts around February-March was delayed this year due to unfavorable weather conditions and may likely begin from April 12-15 in Punjab," Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying in a statement. CM Amarinder Singh also reviewed arrangements made for harvesting potato and wheat crops in the state.

Adding further about the state government ensuring smooth procurement and release of timely payment to wheat farmers, the Punjab CM said "Proper harvesting arrangements were being put in place for harvesting and storage of potato crop.'' A government spokesperson also informed that detailed guidelines for wheat harvesting were expected to be issued by March 31, 2020.

CM Amarinder also directed officials of Horticulture Department, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and Punjab Mandi Board to work out the modalities, in coordination with the respective district officials, to allow farmers to harvest and transport their horticulture produce for seamless marketing without putting them to any more hardship.

Additional Chief Secretary releases advisory

Following the Chief Minister's direction, Additional Chief Secretary Development-cum-Financial Commissioner Horticulture also issued an advisory asking all Deputy Commissioners to issue relevant permissions or relaxation to the farm labour and farmers for harvesting and transporting the horticulture produce, including vegetables and fruits to the markets, and cold storage.

The Director of Horticulture, Shailender Kaur has provided a comprehensive list of farmers who require labor for harvesting and need transportation of their produce to the markets as well as cold stores. Moreover, 69 FPOs comprising nearly 600 farmers have been reached out and have been assured of complete cooperation from the government in this regard.

The farmers who are into fruit production, especially in the citrus belt of Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib & Bathinda districts, and potato growers in the districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Moga, Ludhiana, and Bathinda districts and vegetable growers in the state were facing problems in harvesting and marketing due to the orders of the National Disaster Management Authority on March 24, regarding measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)