Punjab CM Seeks 25 CAPF Companies, Anti-drone System From HM Shah Amid Pak Security Threat

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought 25 companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and anti-drone technology for the BSF from the Union Home Ministry amid the increasing security threat from across the border, the CMO said in a statement.

In the meeting with Amit Shah, Punjab CM notified that the security situation is grave in the state and needed the Central government's intervention while citing the heavy influx of arms and ammunitions by Pakistan-backed terror forces ahead of Independence Day and in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls.

Urged Union Home Minister @AmitShah to allot 25 CAPF and anti-drone gadgets for the BSF to effectively tackle enhanced security threat from Pak-based terror groups. Have also apprised him about recent recovery of arms involving heightened drone activity ahead of Aug 15. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 10, 2021

Singh demanded CAPF deployment in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Phagwara, Bathinda, and Moga as well as anti-drone gadgets for the BSF deployed at the borders. "He pointed to the potential threat to the security of vital infrastructure/installations and public meetings/events being attended by highly threatened individuals," read the statement.

Captain Amarinder Singh also apprised Amit Shah about the recent efforts by Pakistan's ISI to push large quantities of weapons in Punjab. “With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February-March 2022, many militant and radical operatives are being pressurized by the ISI to carry out terrorist actions. These are very serious and worrisome developments having huge security implications for the border state and its people,” the CM warned.

Stressing that the matter is a serious national security concern, Singh also informed that ISI and Pakistan-based Khalistani outfits are using drones to deliver terrorist hardware and drugs into the state.

Tiffin box bomb found in Amritsar

Punjab government is on high alert a tiffin box packed with more than 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar on Monday ahead of Independence Day. Cops suspect that the bomb-laced tiffin was dropped by a Pakistani drone. Police also recovered hand grenades and cartridges from the bag containing the tiffin bomb, informed DGP Dinkar Gupta.

Gupta said a former village sarpanch had informed police about the drone movement in the area. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Punjab Police conducted search operations in the busy regions of Jandiala in Amritsar.