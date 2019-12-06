Punjab CM:'Will Not Let Pakistan Create Problems, Have Neutralised Groups Being Pushed In'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the state government will not allow Pakistan to push in groups from the border side."We have neutralized the groups that they (Pakistan) were trying to push in, I have got 125 of them locked up in the last two years, and since then they have cooled down," Captain Amarinder Singh said.

"They (Pakistan) know Punjab means business and we are not going to allow anything like this to happen here. They have their own problems, but I won't let them make their problems my problem," he added. At the event, the Chief Minister also stated that his government is committed to stopping the drug menace.

READ | Punjab CM Extends Hand To Man In Distress After 'breaching' Security

Warned Pakistan

The Punjab Chief Minister had also criticized the Pakistan Minister's claim that the Kartarpur corridor was actually a nefarious plan of Pakistan's Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa to get back at India. Terming it an open and blatant threat to India's security and integrity, Captain Amarinder had warned Pakistan not to attempt to indulge in any misadventure against its neighbor.

READ | Punjab CM: In Two Years Over 100 Terrorists Arrested, 28 Terror Modules Busted

He had maintained that while he was extremely happy as a Sikh on the opening of the corridor to the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara, he was also concerned for the threats it posed to India. He is of the opinion that Pakistan is trying to gain the sympathy of Sikhs by opening the corridor to propagate ISI's agenda of referendum 2020 which aims at forming a separate state of Khalistan for Sikhs.

READ | Punjab CM Hails Indian Techie Who Helped NASA Find Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

The Punjab CM had also revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu had already known about the Kartarpur corridor even when Imran Khan had not sworn in as the Pakistan Prime Minister when Bajwa had apprised Sidhu of the corridor at the time of swearing-in of Imran Khan. Singh has also urged Sidhu to be cautious of Pakistan and not to cloud his judgment because of his personal friendship with Imran Khan.

READ | Free Smartphones To Youth From Republic Day: Punjab CM