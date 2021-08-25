Last Updated:

Punjab CM Writes To EAM Seeking Repatriation Of Shaheed Udham Singh's Pistol, Diary

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking the repatriation of Shaheed Udham Singh's personal property.

Written By
Gloria Methri
EAM S Jaishankar

PTI


Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking the repatriation of the personal property of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary, from the United Kingdom. The CM appealed to Jaishankar to take up this matter with the British government so that India could pay tributes to the martyr and patriot. 

The letter read, "You may be aware that it was with this very pistol that he avenged the dastardly act of the erstwhile British Government at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed and innocent Indians were shot dead under the charge of the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer." The Chief Minister further wrote, "It was with this pistol that Shaheed Udham Singh brought Michael O' Dwyer to justice in the Caxton Hall, London."

Amarinder Singh also said that Shaheed Udham Singh was known to maintain a diary, as his log, which also deserves to be brought back to India, so that Indians could derive motivation and inspiration from it. Earlier, Singh said that these prized possessions of the legendary martyr would be kept in a museum in Punjab.

READ | Punjab government renames 10 schools after medal-winning Olympians

While observing the 82nd martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh on July 31 this year, the Chief Minister had promised to take up the issue of bringing back the martyr's pistol and diary. He added that the ashes of the revolutionary were returned to India after 40 years that too with a great deal of effort.

READ | 4 Punjab Ministers from Sidhu camp to meet Harish Rawat today to demand CM's ouster

Shaheed Udham Singh's assassination

Udham Singh was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940, for shooting O’Dwyer dead to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The pistol of Udham Singh, with which he shot dead the then Lt Governor of Punjab in British India is said to be in Scotland. His diary is also somewhere there, said Amarinder Singh. 

READ | Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh approves ₹360/quintal SAP for sugarcane; Sidhu backs move

At least 400 people were killed and over 1,000 injured when Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to fire at unarmed civilians who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Congress MP Preneet Kaur blames Sidhu for 'oust Amarinder' demand, puts onus on top brass
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND