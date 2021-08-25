Punjab CM Writes To EAM Seeking Repatriation Of Shaheed Udham Singh's Pistol, Diary

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking the repatriation of the personal property of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary, from the United Kingdom. The CM appealed to Jaishankar to take up this matter with the British government so that India could pay tributes to the martyr and patriot.

The letter read, "You may be aware that it was with this very pistol that he avenged the dastardly act of the erstwhile British Government at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed and innocent Indians were shot dead under the charge of the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer." The Chief Minister further wrote, "It was with this pistol that Shaheed Udham Singh brought Michael O' Dwyer to justice in the Caxton Hall, London."

Amarinder Singh also said that Shaheed Udham Singh was known to maintain a diary, as his log, which also deserves to be brought back to India, so that Indians could derive motivation and inspiration from it. Earlier, Singh said that these prized possessions of the legendary martyr would be kept in a museum in Punjab.

Have written to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to impress upon the Government of UK for bringing back our great martyr Shaheed Udham Singh Ji's personal effects, especially his diary and the pistol with which he had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh injustice. pic.twitter.com/Pv5GXB49uS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 25, 2021

While observing the 82nd martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh on July 31 this year, the Chief Minister had promised to take up the issue of bringing back the martyr's pistol and diary. He added that the ashes of the revolutionary were returned to India after 40 years that too with a great deal of effort.

Shaheed Udham Singh's assassination

Udham Singh was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940, for shooting O’Dwyer dead to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The pistol of Udham Singh, with which he shot dead the then Lt Governor of Punjab in British India is said to be in Scotland. His diary is also somewhere there, said Amarinder Singh.

At least 400 people were killed and over 1,000 injured when Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to fire at unarmed civilians who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919.

(With inputs from PTI)