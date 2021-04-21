Punjab CM Writes To Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Demands Un-interrupted Oxygen Supply

At the outset of spiralling COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has written to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan seeking smooth inflow of oxygen supplies. Amarinder Singh expressed in his letter that the State is facing shortage of medical oxygen supply for COVID patients. He further asked for at least 120 Metric Tons (MT) i.e. 120000 kilograms daily allocation for the State.

Punjab's Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to Twitter and informed as follows,

Faced with shortage of medical oxygen supply for #COVID19 patients, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh writes to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister @drharshvardhan for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supplies, with at least 120 MT daily allocation for the state. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) April 21, 2021

In this letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, the CM sought immediate consideration to his request for uninterrupted oxygen supplies from the Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) suppliers as per commitment on daily basis. He also requested that allocation to Punjab be kept at least at 120 MT daily excluding (22 MT) of Punjab quota.

Medical Oxygen status of Punjab

While the capacity for storage of medical oxygen at all healthcare facilities in the State is around 300 MT, daily consumption as per the requirement of medical oxygen in the present caseload in Punjab is around 105-110 MT, the Chief Minister pointed out. In addition to this was expected, around 150-170 MT in the next two weeks as per the projection of increase in hospital admissions due to the rising caseload.

Amarinder Singh highlighted that the Central Control Group on Oxygen had allocated 126 MT on April 15. However, the allocation has subsequently been reduced to 82 MT from the week of April 25. According to the CM, this allocation would be grossly insufficient to meet the ascending demand. He expressed his grief further by penning down that the Central Allocation Control Room has clubbed allocation of Punjab with the Union Territory of Chandigarh (22MT) which further reduces the allocation for Punjab.

While reiterating his request for urgent steps to set up two pending Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, which were approved by Government of India (GoI) two months ago for Government Medical College and Hospitals (GMCHs) at Patiala and Amritsar. He urged the Union Minister to initiate the process for setting them up expeditiously, in order to reduce oxygen requirement from Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) suppliers.

83 fresh deaths in Punjab owing to COVID

With the COVID-19 second wave, the number of cases in the country has been on an alarming upward trend. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated as on April 21, 8 am. The 1,716 new fatalities include 83 from Punjab, 79 from Madhya Pradesh, 351 from Maharashtra, 240 from Delhi, 175 from Chhattisgarh.

While India's total tally of COVID cases ascended to 1,53,21,089 with over 2,59,170 fresh COVID infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20 Lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. PM Modi on Tuesday cautioned people and asked them to adhere to COVID-19 - appropriate behaviour to avoid a lockdown like last year.

Also, the Centre has directed to open the vaccination programme for all above 18 years with effect from May 1.