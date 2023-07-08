Punjab Cop Caught On Camera Doing Drugs; Suspended & Sent To De-addiction Centre

A cop in a border district in Punjab was suspended after a video of him allegedly consuming drugs, had surfaced online. Ferozepur police Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh was caught on camera consuming a banned substance.

Taking serious note of the video, the local police immediately transferred him to police lines after placing him under suspension. Singh was sent to a drug deaddiction centre. Ferozepur is located at the Pakistan border, and every second day BSF foils Pakistani drug smuggling bids by shooting down drones.

Video of ASI Satpal Singh allegedly consuming drugs surfaces

ASI Satpal Singh was posted at the Makhu Police station in Ferozepur. A video of him consuming synthetic drugs in police uniform went viral on social media. SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu immediately removed him from field duty and transferred him to police lines. Further after verifying the video, ASI Satpal was placed under suspension and sent to a drug deaddiction centre.

"Drugs consuming video of ASI surfaced, he was suspended and sent to a drug deaddiction centre. Meanwhile, police have also launched an inquiry regarding the suppliers of drugs," SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

Though drugs are not new to Punjab, cross-border drug smuggling bids are being intercepted by BSF and Punjab police as the state shares around 600 km of border with Pakistan. Suspended ASI Satpal is also posted at a border district of Punjab and easy availability of drugs is not a shocker. Now police are investigating how long the police official was in this practice and who had been supplying drugs to him. Meanwhile, police are also investigating as to if ASI Satpal had been wrongly doing favours for drug smugglers in the area where he was performing duty.