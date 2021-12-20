Punjab DyCM Writes To Amit Shah For Nod To Bills Ensuring Strict Punishment For Sacrilege

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Monday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a nod to the Punjab government's bills for ensuring stringent punishment to sacrilege perpetrators. This development comes after an alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In the letter, Randhawa informed that existing provisions of Section 295 and 295-A of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) which provides the maximum punishment of up to 3 years for sacrilege are 'inadequate'.

Therefore, he said, Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed 'The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018' that provide up to life imprisonment for causing injury, damage or sacrilege to Shri Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagwad Gita, Quran and Bible with intentions to hurt religious feeling.

He said that these bills were given assent by Punjab Governor in September 2018. However, these bills are pending for assent of the President of India.

"Punjab being a border state, it is extremely necessary to maintain communal harmony here. For this deterrent punishment is a must for those trying to disturb communal harmony by indulging in the sacrileges. So, I again request that the Presidential assent for the said Bills may kindly be obtained and conveyed to the State Government, at the earliest possible," Punjab Deputy CM told Amit Shah.

Alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

A man was lynched to death by devotees after he allegedly tried to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple on December 18, as per police. The incident took place during the evening prayers when the man allegedly tried to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib with a sword.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Punjab government to probe the sacrilege attempt. The SIT headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amritsar has been directed to submit the report by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an organisation responsible for the management of Gurudwaras, has also formed an SIT to investigate the alleged sacrilege attempt. Reacting to the incident that took place at Golden Temple on Saturday, SGPC said, "It was a defensive action to protect Shri Guru Granth Sahib."

