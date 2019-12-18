Punjab: Family Members Blame Doctor For The Death Of Their 7-year-old Child

In a saddening incident, family members of a child alleged the doctors of negligence after a 7-year-old boy died in a private hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

As per the police sources, the seven-year-old kid identified as Sarjeet Singh passed away in the hospital on Monday, December 16. The grief-stricken family members, who were mourning the death of their child at the hospital, have blamed the doctors for alleged negligence.

"Sarjeet was fine when he left for the school in the morning. The school called around noon that he was sick. We took him to the hospital but the doctor did not come to see him till late and even when he did, the medical test reports had not come back," a family member said.

Hospital authorities- 'Proper medical treatment was given to the child'

The hospital administration, however, denied the claims of negligence and stated that the child was brought to the emergency ward around 3 pm and was given proper medical treatment by the hospital.

"He was brought to the hospital with complaints of epilepsy and vomiting. We immediately started treatment and conducted tests. The condition of the child improved at around 7 pm. He then had another seizure attack after which he could not be saved," Dr Amit Agarwal said.

"I was even standing next to the child for over 20-30 minutes overseeing his treatment until his condition had improved," Agarwal added.

As per the police, the family members of the deceased child also created a ruckus at the hospital after the child's death.

"We are recording the statement of the family members after which we will take appropriate actions," Station House Officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh said.

