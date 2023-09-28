Punjab: Farmers Announce 3-day Rail Roko Protest In Amritsar

Several farmers' groups in Punjab Saturday announced a three-day rail blockade in Punjab starting September 28 in support of their demands, including a financial package for losses caused by the recent floods, a legal guarantee for MSP, and a debt waiver.

Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar, led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, announced a 'rail roko' protest at noon today over their demands and added that farmers from Haryana too would extend their support.

Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, "If anyone tries to misbehave with the farmers of Punjab, then farmers from Haryana will also join Punjab farmers. Farmers are united throughout the country."

The decision was announced by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary, following a meeting of representatives of 19 farmers' bodies, the agency reported.

Pandher said the 'rail roko' will be held at 12 places in Punjab's Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda, and Amritsar.

Moreover, a few outfits from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will also extend their support to the agitation.

The farmers' bodies supporting the protest include the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Azaad Kisan Committee Doaba, Bharti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Kisan Mahapanchayat (Haryana), Pagri Sambhal Jatta (Haryana), Progressive Farmer Front (Uttar Pradesh), Bhoomi Bachao Muhim (Uttarakhand), and the Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan (Himachal Pradesh).