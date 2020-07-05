Punjab Government Allows Staggered Arrival Of Flights Carrying Indians From Abroad

The Department of Civil Aviation, Punjab, has allowed staggered arrival of flights carrying Indians from abroad at the Mohali and Amritsar international airport. The decision will ensure that only two international flights arrive at the airports in a day.

In view of the handling capacity of incoming passengers and to ensure proper institutional quarantine, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the arrival of flights might be staggered, allowing only two flights a day, at either airport. More flights could be considered under exceptional circumstances, he added.

In order to facilitate easier transport, airlines must ensure that flights carry passengers living in the different states. The flights with passengers from Haryana and Chandigarh will land at the Chandigarh Airport, while the passengers from Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh will land at the Amritsar airport. Dayalan said permission will be granted to airlines to land, but only subject to certain conditions.

Role of nodal officers

The respective state governments may appoint their nodal officers who will be make arrangements to receive and transport their passengers to their respective states. The airlines will have to seek permission from the office of the Director, Civil Aviation for conducting flights.

If any arriving passengers belong to states other than Punjab, then before applying for permission, the airlines will seek permission from the nodal officer of the state concerned. Dayalan said a soft copy of the break-up of the passengers of Punjab and those of other states should be provided while applying for the permission. The airlines must seek permission at least two days before the date of arrival.

(With Agency inputs)